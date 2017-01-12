Goalie Fight Comes To Sudden, Violent EndPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:10pmFiled to: hockey fightshockeyechladam vaypunches231EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap Adam Vay of the Quad City Mallards—a real team in the ECHL, I swear—is not someone you wan to scrap with. The goalie is an avid MMA practitioner, but it seems that Cincinnati Cyclones keeper Michael House didn’t know that, because he tried to throw hands last night. It did not end well.The entire game was apparently quite testy and full of brawls, as the above highlight reel shows, but nobody landed as good of a punch as Vay. Advertisement [Vice Sports]Recommended StoriesReferees Powerless To Stop Massive Hockey Brawl Kevin Bieksa's Tooth Knocked Out In Hockey FightJ.T. Brown Fights Ryan Ellis, Gets Heckled, Punches Heckler's PhonePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply23 repliesLeave a reply