Soccer is hard. There are so many other people on the field; teammates, referees, opponents, occasionally the odd dog. One can be forgiven for the occasional lapse. However, this howler from Ottawa Fury FC goalkeeper Callum Irving is a transcendent fuckup.

This boneheaded play took place in the second leg of a Canadian Championship tie between Ottawa Fury FC and Edmonton FC. Thankfully, Ottawa were not bounced from the competition over Irving’s forgetfulness, as they advanced 4-2 on away goals. Somehow, this is still orders of magnitude more forgivable than the dumbest-ever howler.

