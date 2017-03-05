Via

After Great Britain’s Laura Muir won gold in the 1,500 meters at this week’s European Indoor Athletics Championships, she tried to do exactly what anyone wants to do after winning gold in anything: a victory lap. Before she could get started, however, an official tried to hold her back and make sure that she didn’t. Muir pleaded with the official to no avail, and when that didn’t work, she took off anyway:

Recommended Stories

Eliud Kipchoge Lends Nike's Breaking2 Some Desperately Needed Credibility
Runner Gets Caught Cutting Half-Marathon Course, Covering Tracks By Bike
Sprinter Loses Shoe During Race, Wins Anyway