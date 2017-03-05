Gold Medalist Runs Away From Official Who Tried To Stop Her From Doing Victory LapEmma BaccellieriToday 2:42pmFiled to: runninglaura muir293EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via After Great Britain’s Laura Muir won gold in the 1,500 meters at this week’s European Indoor Athletics Championships, she tried to do exactly what anyone wants to do after winning gold in anything: a victory lap. Before she could get started, however, an official tried to hold her back and make sure that she didn’t. Muir pleaded with the official to no avail, and when that didn’t work, she took off anyway:Recommended StoriesEliud Kipchoge Lends Nike's Breaking2 Some Desperately Needed CredibilityRunner Gets Caught Cutting Half-Marathon Course, Covering Tracks By BikeSprinter Loses Shoe During Race, Wins AnywayReply29 repliesLeave a reply