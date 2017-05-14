The Spurs jumped out to a huge lead early in today’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors, giving Golden State their biggest losing margin of the playoffs so far as early as the second quarter. By the third, the Spurs led by 25 points. And then Zaza Pachulia came down hard on Kawhi Leonard’s foot, reinjuring the ankle that kept him out of the last two games of San Antonio’s second-round series against Houston:

Leonard left the floor, and the Warriors promptly went on an 18-0 run.

