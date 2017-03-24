Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews Once Hooped It Up On TeletubbiesSamer Kalaf59 minutes agoFiled to: gonzaga bulldogscollege basketballjordan mathewsteletubbieskids112EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Before Jordan Mathews was a basketball player on Gonzaga, he was a slightly smaller basketball player on the children’s show Teletubbies. There he is, practicing with his dad Phil, former coach of the San Francisco Dons and current coach of Riverside City College. Jordan’s shooting percentage wasn’t as great back then, but he did have the energy.Before Gonzaga played the Dons in January, the Spokesman-Review mentioned Jordan’s TV role: Advertisement “It’s going to be weird going back,” Mathews said. “It’s on YouTube. Look up Teletubbies basketball and it’s there. My mom watches it all the time.”Aw. Advertisement [GU Boards]H/t to JeremySamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply11 repliesLeave a reply