Before Jordan Mathews was a basketball player on Gonzaga, he was a slightly smaller basketball player on the children’s show Teletubbies. There he is, practicing with his dad Phil, former coach of the San Francisco Dons and current coach of Riverside City College. Jordan’s shooting percentage wasn’t as great back then, but he did have the energy.



Before Gonzaga played the Dons in January, the Spokesman-Review mentioned Jordan’s TV role:

“It’s going to be weird going back,” Mathews said. “It’s on YouTube. Look up Teletubbies basketball and it’s there. My mom watches it all the time.”

Aw.

