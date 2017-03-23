Gonzaga beat West Virginia tonight, 61-58, to advance to the Elite Eight, thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Jordan Mathews and several duds from WVU’s Jevon Carter on the other end.

With just over a minute left and WVU up 58-57, the Mountaineers’ Daxter Miles Jr. missed both his free throws, and Nathan Adrian scooped up the rebound but couldn’t make the layup. Gonzaga snagged the defensive rebound, and with 50 seconds left, Jordan Mathews made the shot, and stinkface, of the night:

On the next play, West Virginia missed a jumper, Gonzaga got the rebound and Miles fouled to stop the clock. With a chance to make it a two-possession game at the free throw line, Silas Melson missed his first shot and made the second to go up 61-58 with 38 seconds on the clock. This is what West Virginia did:

Carter is WVU’s leading scorer and, seeing as he shot 4-for-9 from behind the arc, you’d want him to be taking the game-winning shot; he certainly wanted to take it. But with the game on the line, he missed two threes and then dribbled around looking for another shot before dumping it off to Miles at the buzzer. That was not a good ending.