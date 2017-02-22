Good Dog Joins Bike Race, Smokes The CompetitionPatrick RedfordToday 6:40pmFiled to: dogs playing sportschampion athletesdogsomg puppiesgood dogsgood doggiesanimalscyclingwhimsybikespinitaly4712EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink There’s not much I can give in the way of context for this video. The excited announcer is commentating in Italian, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the race was in Italy. There are no races worth filming happening in Italy right now, and also it’s winter, so this grainy footage is probably old. Advertisement However, the dog outruns the bike men, and that is all that matters.There’s no telling how badly she could have smoked them if she had a bike of her own. Advertisement [Steephill]More like DogspinThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This DogHere's A Very Good Dog Showing Off Her Athletic ProwessThe White Sox Invited A Bunch Of Good Dogs To Their ParkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply47 repliesLeave a reply