There’s not much I can give in the way of context for this video. The excited announcer is commentating in Italian, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the race was in Italy. There are no races worth filming happening in Italy right now, and also it’s winter, so this grainy footage is probably old.

However, the dog outruns the bike men, and that is all that matters.

There’s no telling how badly she could have smoked them if she had a bike of her own.

