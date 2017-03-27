Here we have video of a very good dog playing fetch on the Washington Capitals’ ice rink, and it’s more entertaining than any hockey game I’ve ever seen:

Can anyone think of a good reason why every hockey game shouldn’t feature a doggy playing fetch on the ice between periods? I sure can’t.

