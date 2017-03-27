Good Dog Plays Fetch On Ice RinkTom LeyToday 10:42amFiled to: good dogsgood doggiesomg puppies!nhlhockeywashington capitalsdogs4320EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHere we have video of a very good dog playing fetch on the Washington Capitals’ ice rink, and it’s more entertaining than any hockey game I’ve ever seen:Can anyone think of a good reason why every hockey game shouldn’t feature a doggy playing fetch on the ice between periods? I sure can’t.Recommended StoriesHere's The Best Sports Highlight Of The DayGood Dog Joins Bike Race, Smokes The CompetitionDog SucksTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply43 repliesLeave a reply