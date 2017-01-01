GIF
Early in today’s Arsenal game against Crystal Palace, Olivier Giroud offered this work of art:

On the run, no-look backheel volley over his head and over the keeper. And not offside, making it cooler than this similarly cool goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal from last week.

