Good God, This Olivier Giroud Backheel Volley Goal Is Gorgeous Emma Baccellieri25 minutes agoFiled to: olivier giroudArsenalhighlight reelSoccerPremier LeagueScreamer63 GIF Via Early in today's Arsenal game against Crystal Palace, Olivier Giroud offered this work of art:On the run, no-look backheel volley over his head and over the keeper. And not offside, making it cooler than this similarly cool goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal from last week.