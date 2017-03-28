Photo: Steven Senne/AP

As everyone knows, the best part of the NFL season is when the league gets the chance to add rules and bylaws to an already-impenetrable rulebook. One of the new additions is a ban on players jumping over linemen to block field goal kicks.

NFLPA president and Bengals OT Eric Winston said earlier this month that the practice was “a really dangerous play for everybody,” because the jumper could trip and hurt himself—although there aren’t any notable instances of this happening—while the line of the kicking team, specifically the snapper, is in a vulnerable position and could be hurt by a poorly timed jump. The league and players’ union both supported the ban, although Seahawks defenders Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor, two players who would be doing the jumping, weren’t so keen on it.

The strategy wasn’t successful often anyway; only three kicks were blocked by a hurdling defender in 2016, according to NFL Research. The play itself also seems like a minor issue in which players don’t get injured often, because not every team’s 11th man was bold or athletic enough to try it, but whatever gives the impression that football’s safer, I guess.

