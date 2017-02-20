Good Soccer Man Embarrasses A Quartet Of DefendersPatrick RedfordToday 2:45pmFiled to: highlight reelgolazosjonathan mejiasoccerscreamerucam murciasegunda divisionla ligaspain52EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Jonathan Mejía and his UCAM Murcia squad lost to Real Valladolid on Saturday in some hot second-division Spanish soccer action, but really, who cares, for young Mejía scored the goal of his life. Look at the Honduran international turn these four dudes into jelly.A modest proposal: This goal should count for three goals.Recommended Stories Italian Soccer Guy Scores Most Bellissimo Goal Of His VitaAlexis Sánchez Does Two Bad Things, Saves Self By Doing Good Thing Arjen Robben Teaches Arsenal Why You Can't Let Him Cut In On His Left FootPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply5 repliesLeave a reply