Photo: Duane Burleson/AP

Blake Griffin just returned from a lengthy injury layoff to recover from knee surgery, and it appears that he’s been antsy to get back. He went all And-1 to scoot this pass in to J.J. Redick in the first quarter tonight, and thankfully, Redick hit the layup.

Clippers fans, your point guard of the future is already here.

Highlight Reel baby

Vince Carter Is 40 Years Old And Still Doing This
High School Phenom Zion Williamson Dunked The Living Hell Out Of This Dunk
David Luiz Definitely Stole This Free Kick And It Was Genius