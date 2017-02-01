Goodness, This Blake Griffin PassPatrick RedfordYesterday 10:00pmFiled to: highlight reelnbaLos Angeles Clippersblake griffinpassaggio191EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Duane Burleson/AP Blake Griffin just returned from a lengthy injury layoff to recover from knee surgery, and it appears that he’s been antsy to get back. He went all And-1 to scoot this pass in to J.J. Redick in the first quarter tonight, and thankfully, Redick hit the layup.Clippers fans, your point guard of the future is already here.Highlight Reel babyVince Carter Is 40 Years Old And Still Doing ThisHigh School Phenom Zion Williamson Dunked The Living Hell Out Of This DunkDavid Luiz Definitely Stole This Free Kick And It Was GeniusPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply19 repliesLeave a reply