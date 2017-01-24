Photo credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was in London’s Heathrow Airport yesterday to see off his girlfriend’s brother on a flight to Germany. Things didn’t go as planned, though, and when the brother learned that he would miss his flight, Xhaka allegedly blew up on an employee of the airport, calling the woman “a fucking white bitch.”

The Guardian has more details:

It has been reported that [Xhaka’s girlfriend’s brother Leonard] Lekaj was stopped from boarding the flight after he missed the deadline for the check-in and Xhaka reacted particularly badly. He is alleged to have made the insulting remark - calling her “a fucking white bitch” - to a member of BA staff in German, and it was overheard by one of her colleagues. Metropolitan police officers were called to the scene and they took witness statements.

Local police confirm that they responded to an incident with a man, presumably Xhaka, yelling at an employee at Heathrow after a third party alerted them to the situation. Xhaka complied with police, and while he was not arrested, he agreed to go a nearby station to be interviewed. The matter is still being investigated. Xhaka denies saying the words attributed to him.

The day before the incident at the airport, Xhaka was publicly chided by manager Arsène Wenger for failing to control his emotions on the pitch after the Swiss midfielder picked up a straight red card for a late sliding tackle during Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Burnley.

