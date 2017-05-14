Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty

A few hours before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shared some characteristically witty thoughts on subjects ranging from the play of Patty Mills (“the more good things I say about him, the more we’re going to have to pay him”) to whether he watched Saturday Night Live (“I was on my third dinner”). 

Advertisement

He also took a few moments to critique the behavior of President Donald Trump, who fired FBI Director James Comey this week. Popovich said that Trump is “in a game show” and “dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be”:

Popovich has criticized Trump in the past, calling out his lack of maturity and “xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” record.

Recommended Stories

This Blazers Game-Winner Was So Strange Even Gregg Popovich Had To Chuckle
Gregg Popovich Gave An Insightful Monologue On White Privilege And Black History Month
Gregg Popovich Expresses Support For The Women's March, Again Criticizes Donald Trump