A few hours before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shared some characteristically witty thoughts on subjects ranging from the play of Patty Mills (“the more good things I say about him, the more we’re going to have to pay him”) to whether he watched Saturday Night Live (“I was on my third dinner”).

He also took a few moments to critique the behavior of President Donald Trump, who fired FBI Director James Comey this week. Popovich said that Trump is “in a game show” and “dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be”:

Popovich has criticized Trump in the past, calling out his lack of maturity and “xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” record.