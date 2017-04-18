Photo: Eric Gay/AP

The Grizzlies recovered from a huge deficit tonight against the Spurs, but eventually fell short of a comeback win, losing 96-84. Kawhi Leonard shot 19 free throws in the game while the Grizzlies shot just 15, a fact which coach Dave Fizdale was quick to note in his postgame press conference.

Advertisement

Fizdale went off on an incredible rant about the officiating in the game, backing his grievances up with plenty of data. He got so fed up he stormed off with an exclamation point after he wrapped up the conference.



Fizdale will inevitably earn a hefty fine for this outburst, but the bombastic rant after a tough loss is a tried and true coaching tactic. The Grizzlies will most likely get more calls in Game 3 and his players will be ready to run through a wall for their coach after he stood up for them so publicly. Hell, I’m ready to fight for him after this speech.