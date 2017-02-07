Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski, who gained his powers after he was accidentally left behind during a government test of a nuclear sacktap, missed the Patriots’ Super Bowl run with a back injury, but he was in attendance for the championship parade in Boston today. The tight end played his greatest hits.



The photos:

The video:



When the Patriots arrived at City Hall, Gronk made the most of his microphone time by yelling and talking faster than his brain could think. “You wanna know something? When we get six, your boy right here’s gonna be part of six, baby! Let’s go!”

“Who’s getting wild tonight?” Gronk asked before handing off the mic. Teammate Devin McCourty could be heard saying something about “69,” which made Gronk chuckle.

"Who's getting wild tonight?" Gronk asked before handing off the mic. Teammate Devin McCourty could be heard saying something about "69," which made Gronk chuckle.