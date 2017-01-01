Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty

Hey there, stranger.

Romo was 3-for-4, with 29 yards and a touchdown, on his first drive since November 2015.

Update, 2:25 p.m.: Hey, look who’s also back (to the tune of two interceptions)!

