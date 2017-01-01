Guess Who's Back?Emma BaccellieriToday 1:59pmFiled to: Tony RomoDallas CowboysNFLfootball26EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Hey there, stranger.Romo was 3-for-4, with 29 yards and a touchdown, on his first drive since November 2015. Advertisement Advertisement Update, 2:25 p.m.: Hey, look who’s also back (to the tune of two interceptions)! Recommended StoriesJerry Jones Wants Tony Romo Kept Under GlassTony Romo Accepts That He's Now A BackupTony Romo's Back Is BrokenReply26 repliesLeave a reply