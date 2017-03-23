Gymnast Explains Why She Felt Nobody Would Believe She Was Sexually AssaultedDiana MoskovitzToday 9:44amFiled to: Larry NassarMichigan State SpartansNCAATitle IXSexual AssaultUSA GymnasticsGymnastics453EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via CNN Disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar already has been criminally charged with sexually abusing nine gymnasts, put in jail, and fired from his job at Michigan State. The university, which cleared Nassar in a 2014 complaint, also went ahead this year with another investigation—this from a complaint brought by one of the first women to come forward, Rachael Denhollander. It found “by a preponderance of the evidence” that Nassar had sexually harassed Denhollander in 2000, when Denhollander was a 15-year-old gymnast who came to him for medical treatment (the university’s definition of sexual harassment at the time included sexual assault). Advertisement The full investigative document was published yesterday, via PR Newswire, and it goes through Denhollander’s account, Nassar’s response, and interviews with several other people, including Denhollander’s mother. As part of the process, an initial report was done and Denhollander was given the chance to respond. In one response she explains in detail the many reasons, emotions, and fears that kept her silent for so long, until she she reached out to the Indianapolis Star last year. She also reiterated her concerns about how Nassar’s prominence made her feel nobody would believe her. The full report is below.Recommended StoriesFor 20 Years, Gymnasts Said Their Doctor Was Sexually Abusing Them—And Nothing HappenedPolice: 81 Have Accused Doctor To Olympic Gymnasts Of Sexual AssaultMichigan State Gymnastics Coach Resigns After Lawsuit Claims She Ignored Sexual Assault Scandal [Update]Diana Moskovitzdiana@deadspin.com@dianamoskovitzSenior editor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: FF57 38CF BB4A 84D1 834A 3BA2 D704 1D9F 659A B991|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: AEEB7418 00D6AEA9 112206FF 3E97529D CE8C29C9Reply45 repliesLeave a reply