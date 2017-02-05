To kick off the patriotic pageantry of Super Bowl LI, three stars of the original cast of Hamilton sang “America The Beautiful”—and ad libbed a little for equality, making a nice contrast to more or less everything else that happened leading into the game.

Renee Elise Goldberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmne Cephas Jones, who played the Schuyler sisters on Broadway, added “and sisterhood” to the line “God shed his grace on thee/And crown thy good with brotherhood/From sea to shining sea!”

The crowd in the stadium cheered instantly, and Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn beamed.

Most of the major reactions on Twitter have been positive so far, but surely someone will find a way to blame the unsportsmanlike liberal agenda if anything goes wrong later in the game.