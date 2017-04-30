So there I was, kindly minding my own business on a usual Sunday (a dozen MLB games on various screens, but mostly paying attention to the Wizards-Celtics game) when an unmistakable voice came barreling into my skull like an ice pick through my tympanic membrane.

We have no idea how or why the much-hated Ken “Hawk” Harrelson ended up in today’s broadcast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match, or if they’ve been leveraging his home run call for awhile. We apologize to the nation of India and cricket fans around the world for this decision, even though it’s only marginally our fault.

[Willow]