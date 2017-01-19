Screencap via

How lucky was this Heat fan? Not only did she win a spa gift card, she also avoided the booby prize of getting turned into a pancake thanks to the Heat’s shoddy craftsmanship.

An attendee tells Deadspin, “Everybody’s shook.” The game was delayed a few minutes after the blunder, but everyone was okay.

