Heat Fan Nearly Flattened By Falling Door After Winning Promotion
Patrick Redford
Today 8:32pm
Filed to: fans
miami heat
craftsmanship
promotions

Screencap via 

How lucky was this Heat fan? Not only did she win a spa gift card, she also avoided the booby prize of getting turned into a pancake thanks to the Heat's shoddy craftsmanship.

An attendee tells Deadspin, "Everybody's shook." The game was delayed a few minutes after the blunder, but everyone was okay.