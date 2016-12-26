Henrikh Mkhitaryan Was Offside But Who Cares Because This Goal Was DopeTom LeyToday 1:41pmFiled to: screamerhighlight reelHenrikh Mkhitaryanmanchester unitedsoccer175EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Dave Thompson/AP Henrikh Mkhitaryan has only gotten a handful of Premier League starts this season, a fact that has given United fans good reason to grumble. After you see the goal he scored against Sunderland today, you’ll understand why they want him on the pitch more often.Yes, Mkhitaryan was offside. I don’t care, though, because that was a backheel volley and it was awesome.Recommended StoriesBayern Munich Player Passes Ball To AdvertisementLionel Messi Is God Wily Old Soccer Dude Scores Brilliant Fake-Out Penalty KickTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply17 repliesLeave a reply