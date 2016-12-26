Photo credit: Dave Thompson/AP

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has only gotten a handful of Premier League starts this season, a fact that has given United fans good reason to grumble. After you see the goal he scored against Sunderland today, you’ll understand why they want him on the pitch more often.

Yes, Mkhitaryan was offside. I don’t care, though, because that was a backheel volley and it was awesome.

