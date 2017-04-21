The Monte-Carlo Masters in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, is perhaps the most photogenic and least accessible of all tennis tournaments. Live vicariously through these shots of elite athletes competing in a place where rich people go to lose enormous sums.

Advertisement

The ants on the court are Lucas Pouille and Pablo Cuevas playing a quarterfinal:

Claude Paris/AP

A moodier shot during the second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Gilles Simon:

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal hitting a forehand in last year’s tournament:



Lionel Cironneau/AP

Roger Federer cracking a backhand, also last year:

Lionel Cironneau/AP

Andy Murray doing the same, this year:

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And to round out the Big Four, here’s Novak Djokovic, last year:

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Here’s a worker grooming the court in 2015. Clay is pretty:



Lionel Cironneau/AP

Tomas Berdych, this year. Shadows and clay play nicely together:

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic’s yellow shirt blended right into the clay last year:

Julian Finney/Getty Images

They had to cover the courts up with a nice green, clay-dusted tarp during a rain delay at the 2015 tournament:



Julian Finney/Getty Images

This is the closest you’ll get to being there.