David Acord is a sound engineer for Skywalker Sound, the sound division of Lucasfilm. He’s also a Philadelphia Eagles fan. And in an article by Chris McPherson on the Eagles’ website for Star Wars Day, he reveals that there are hidden Eagles references in the two most recent movies:



Acord is such a fan of [Eagles tight end Brent] Celek that he incorporated him into The Force Awakens. Acord voiced Teedo, a reptile-like scavenger, and had to create a language for it. He was learning Thai for an upcoming vacation, so he mixed in some phrases in Thai and sprinkled in the names of some Eagles players. Celek and Fletcher, for Fletcher Cox, made it into the final version of the movie. There was another Eagles surprise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story… When Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso are looking for Saw Gerrera in Jedha City, the script called for a prayer chant in the background. Acord decided to voice it. So, he took the Eagles’ fight song, Fly, Eagles, Fly, and translated it to Esperanto, a universal language which was created in the late 1800s but never took hold. You can hear, “Hit ’em low, hit ’em high,” albeit in a different dialect in the movie.

I watched the scenes multiple times, and I was able to sort-of make out “Fletcher” in The Force Awakens. I can’t make out anything that sounds like the Esperanto translation for “Hit ’em low, hit ’em high” (batis ilin malalta, batis ilin altaj, per Google Translate). Maybe you’ll have better luck.