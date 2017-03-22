Here Are Three Photos Of Roger GoodellSamer KalafToday 5:43pmFiled to: roger goodellnflshotsfootball445EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWhat’s your favorite photo of Roger Goodell in this series from 1987? You have three choices: Nice To Meet You Goodell, Half-Smile Goodell, and Stern Goodell. In order: Photo: NFL via AP Photo: NFL via AP Photo: NFL via AP No wrong answer here.Recommended StoriesJust Like You, Roger Goodell Hates Commercial Breaks After KickoffsTaste Roger Goodell's Wrath With Our NFL Punishment GeneratorRoger Goodell Insists That Thursday Games Are Not AssSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply44 repliesLeave a reply