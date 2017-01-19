Photo credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

For the first time, voting on the starters for the NBA All-Star game was not exclusively left up to fans. While votes from fans still hold the most weight (50 percent), they were on equal footing with the combined votes of the media and the players (25 percent each). This was intended to prevent a Kobe Bryant or Zaza Pachulia situation, and it looks as if that worked because the people’s champ (of Georgia anyway) did not make it. Here are the teams:

All in all, these seem mostly fair, although I’d have Kyle Lowry in there. Russell Westbrook is the most obvious snub, and I wish he had found out before last night’s game because he would have gone completely off on the Warriors. At least Giannis made it!