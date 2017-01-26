Photo: Ben Margot/AP

I hope you like watching the Warriors play basketball, because both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made the NBA All-Star game for the second year running. DeAndre Jordan somehow made it over Rudy Gobert, which is a travesty, but at least Handsome Gordon Hayward got in there.

Back east, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker will make their debuts.

Congratulations to all the stars.

And the starters

Here Are Your NBA All-Star Game Starters
