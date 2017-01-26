Here Are Your NBA All-Star ReservesPatrick RedfordToday 7:17pmFiled to: nbaall-star gameNBA All-Star Gamegordon hayward baby645EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Ben Margot/AP I hope you like watching the Warriors play basketball, because both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green made the NBA All-Star game for the second year running. DeAndre Jordan somehow made it over Rudy Gobert, which is a travesty, but at least Handsome Gordon Hayward got in there.Back east, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker will make their debuts.Congratulations to all the stars.And the startersHere Are Your NBA All-Star Game StartersHere Are Your NBA All-Star Game StartersHere Are Your NBA All-Star Game StartersPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply64 repliesLeave a reply