Here Are Your NHL All-Star Teams Barry PetcheskyToday 12:35pmFiled to: nhlnhl all-star game1274EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Danny Moloshok/AP Images The All-Star rosters are out, and they’re pretty good because they were chosen by the NHL and not the fans (who did get to vote for the four division captains: Carey Price, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, and Connor McDavid). Advertisement Here you go. Can we find something to get mad about? I believe in us. This is the second year of the All-Star Game’s current format, a four-team tournament with games played at 3-on-3 and lasting 20 minutes each. There’s also the skills competition, which is invariably more fun anyway. Advertisement The ASG is Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editorReply127 repliesLeave a reply