The All-Star rosters are out, and they’re pretty good because they were chosen by the NHL and not the fans (who did get to vote for the four division captains: Carey Price, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, and Connor McDavid).



Here you go. Can we find something to get mad about? I believe in us.

This is the second year of the All-Star Game’s current format, a four-team tournament with games played at 3-on-3 and lasting 20 minutes each. There’s also the skills competition, which is invariably more fun anyway.

The ASG is Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.