Youtube served this up to me today as a “recommended” video, and Youtube’s algorithm knows me better than I know myself.

Advertisement

This compilation is called “MLB Most Savage Moments,” and it’s a grab bag of weird baseball shit in the vein of those Super Duper Baseball Bloopers VHS tapes I used to have as a kid. I would watch a feature-length version of this video. I would buy a ticket and sit in a movie theater and munch popcorn and watch pitchers peg baserunners for hours.