Screencap via

This here is Derek Harper, a 5-foot-11 guard for Clark Atlanta who can warp through defenders and dunk them into oblivion. Watch him touch the sky last night.

Say a prayer for the poor help defender who stepped into the path of this one, and also for Tajai Johnson (#32 here), whose body appears to have been temporarily vacated by his spirit.

Recommended Stories

Dude Gets Dunked On So Hard, His Ancestors Weep In Shame
Abandon All Hope, Any Who Would Seek To Block This Dunk
The Lord Rejects That Weak Shit In Mysterious Ways