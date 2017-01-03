Here Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better ReactionPatrick RedfordToday 9:30pmFiled to: Highlight Reeldunksbasketballderek harperclark atlantadii282EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via This here is Derek Harper, a 5-foot-11 guard for Clark Atlanta who can warp through defenders and dunk them into oblivion. Watch him touch the sky last night.Say a prayer for the poor help defender who stepped into the path of this one, and also for Tajai Johnson (#32 here), whose body appears to have been temporarily vacated by his spirit.Recommended StoriesDude Gets Dunked On So Hard, His Ancestors Weep In ShameAbandon All Hope, Any Who Would Seek To Block This DunkThe Lord Rejects That Weak Shit In Mysterious WaysPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply28 repliesLeave a reply