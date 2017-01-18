Here Is Your 2017 Baseball Hall Of Fame ClassTom LeyToday 6:06pmFiled to: hall of famebaseball hall of famemlbbaseball1824EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Thanks to Ryan Thibodaux’s diligent ballot tracking, we already knew that Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines (thank God) were going into the Hall of Fame this year. Now that all of the ballots have been counted, we can see if anyone else will be joining them. Advertisement Ivan Rodriguez made it! This is good, because Pudge is awesome. That’s it, nobody else made it. The other suckers will have to wait until next year. Here is how all the votes shook out:Which snub are you most angry about? Please tell me in your loudest possible voice.Recommended StoriesThis Guy's Hall Of Fame Ballot Is ArtColumnist Attempts To Abstain From Hall Of Fame Vote, Submits Blank Ballot InsteadCurt Schilling Should Be In The Hall Of FameTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply182 repliesLeave a reply