Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has never made a secret of his love of bowling—he’s said that he watches the game every Sunday when he can, he competed in the 2015 World Series of Bowling and he’s bowled two perfect games in the past four years. The guy has a profile on the U.S. Bowling Congress website.

So it’s not exactly surprising that he won last night’s All-Star Celebrity Clash at Chris Paul’s charity bowling tournament. And he managed to look cool as hell doing it. This smooth turn and stroll after his sixth straight strike is more or less the bowling equivalent to a bat flip after a huge dinger:

Sadly, Betts could not come up with the night’s ultimate trophy when paired with pro bowler Tommy Jones, losing out to the pairing of event host Paul and pro Chris Barnes. But he did, at least, manage to be one of the only examples we have of someone pulling off a gold chain while bowling.