Via @GeoMcBerry

Time for a sports highlight, courtesy of an extremely talented dog who refuses to let a gate stand in her way:

Please note, however, that the high jump is not a sport for all dogs and can cause very adorable humiliation if attempted by one lacking in the requisite skills:

Recommended Stories

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Dog
Chill Dog Enjoys Hockey Game
Here's The Best Sports Highlight Of The Day