AL.com filmed three groups of Alabama football fans as they reacted to two crucial scores in Monday's CFP Championship: Jalen Hurts's 30-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a lead with two minutes left, and Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow's game-winning TD with one second left. Don't skip ahead; let the video build up to the sadness.Wonderful. Okay, now this one:H/t to Austin