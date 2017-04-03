Photo credit: Clive Rose/Getty

Watch this video of an anguished Arsène Wenger as he looks upon his charges while they conspire to throw away the work they’d done just moments earlier to get back on level terms with Manchester City. Wenger sees Mesut Özil cough the ball up, watches City carve up Arsenal’s back line with ease, and by the time Sergio Agüero puts his team back in front, Wenger is completely helpless, left stewing there in his own frustration:

And here’s the goal itself so you can match the reaction to the action:

Exasperation, expectation of failure, rage, resignation—it’s the Arsenal season writ small. It would be sadder if it weren’t so predictable and hilarious.