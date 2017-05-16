The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last night, and tonight, they won the NBA draft lottery and the right to choose between Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz with the top overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Lakers avoided catastrophe and secured the second pick, while Philadelphia’s pick swap with Sacramento netted them the third pick.



Advertisement

Here’s how it all shook out.

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

Advertisement

The Magic were the big losers tonight, as they got bumped back to sixth by Sacramento’s lottery triumph and they also missed out on the Lakers’ 2019 first rounder thanks to the Lakers’ lottery win. That tanking came in real handy. The Kings kept both of their picks, and even moved up for the first time in what feels like decades. Of course, because they are the Kings, they gave up the third pick for the fifth due to a boneheaded trade from boneheaded trade-maker Vlade Divac. Can’t wait to see how the Knicks fuck this one up!