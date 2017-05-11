If you can think of something whiter than a college lacrosse team entering the field to an EDM track remixed with a Donald Trump speech in which the soundbite poorly aligns with the beat, spill it. Until then, this is the reigning champion.

The entrance music doesn’t violate any rules, but the Adelphi University’s men’s lacrosse team won’t use it when the Panthers host Pace for an NCAA tournament game this Saturday, per Newsday.

“The music won’t be played Saturday,” Adelphi spokesman Kali Chan said. “We’re following mandated NCAA policy for playoff games.” According to section 7.9 of the NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse tournament host manual, “no team provided warm-up music is permissible.” The rules state the host team must provide “neutral music.”

