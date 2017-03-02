Here's Some Ominous News About David PriceTom LeyToday 10:28amFiled to: david priceboston red soxinjuriesmlbbaseball672EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: David Goldman/AP Spring training is just underway, and Red Sox fans have already been given something to panic about. There’s something wrong with David Price, and although we don’t have any specifics yet, it doesn’t sound good:It’s not the end of the world just yet, but Neal ElAttrache and James Andrews are two names no baseball fan wants to hear mentioned alongside their stud pitcher this close to the start of the season. Recommended StoriesIs David Price Worth It?David Price Was Perfect, Right Up Until The Royals ComebackShould The Blue Jays Have Tried To Keep David Price?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply67 repliesLeave a reply