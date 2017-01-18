Screencap via

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez was one of three players elected into the baseball Hall of Fame this afternoon. Since-already disclosed ballot returns assured that Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell would make it, Pudge was the only surprising player elected and he barely cleared the 75 percent bar for entry.



While Raines was able to wait and tweet out a prepared statement once the results came in, Rodriguez had to sweat it out. I mean that literally, as Pudge posted a pair of videos which appear to show him finding out that he’d made it.

Congratulations to the owners of one of the best sports nicknames and also my favorite player from Backyard Baseball 2001.