Via Golden Knights

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will participate in an expansion draft in June in order to begin their first-ever NHL season this October. But they didn’t wait until the draft to begin acquiring players—three weeks ago, they signed 21-year-old Reid Duke on an entry-level deal out of the Western Hockey League to be their very first player.

Advertisement

They haven’t moved to sign anyone else, meaning that Duke has no teammates. He apparently spends his days decked out in Golden Knights gear playing soccer alone in the empty arena:

Congratulations, Duke—you won. Also, you lost.