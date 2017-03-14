Hi, Would You Like To See A Metaphor For The Coyotes' Season?Barry PetcheskyToday 9:26amFiled to: lowlight reelarizona coyotesnhlshane doan815EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe 2016-17 Coyotes season highlight DVD will just be this on loop for an hour. Advertisement Jakob Chychrun was fine, but Shane Doan missed most of the first period while being evaluated, presumably for a concussion. He returned to the bench with 6:30 left in the period.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply81 repliesLeave a reply