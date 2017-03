Colin Sexton is heading to Alabama next year to play for the Crimson Tide, but not before he lights it up one last time at the high school level. He’s playing in the All-American game tonight, and he’s spending his time creating outrageous highlights, such as this gyroscopic alley-oop assist.



Dwyane Wade even loved it! This is what all-star games are for.

Earlier this week, Sexton also won the high school dunk contest with a 360 windmill.

