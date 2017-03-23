Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A San Francisco high school baseball coach made a racist remark toward his Asian-American player during a game, according to another player’s father, who spoke to columnists Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nakia Kashima said Don Papa, social studies teacher and coach of Galileo Academy of Science and Technology, made the comment during a Feb. 24 varsity game:

As Kashima tells it, the targeted Galileo player, who is U.S.-born, was standing on first base and appeared puzzled by instructions being called to him by his coach, Don Papa. The coach then let loose on his player — yelling “at the top of his lungs from the dugout in a fake Chinese dialect, ‘Ching, chong, something something,’” Kashima said. He said Papa added: “Do you understand me now? Do you understand English?”

Another adult at the game reportedly confirmed Kashima’s story.

Kashima said school principal Michael Reimer told him on March 8 that after an investigation into the incident, Papa would continue to coach the team. Reimer did not mention if Papa faced any discipline.

