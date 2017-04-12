Screencap via WWNY

Lloyd Kevin Smith, the varsity baseball coach at Indian River Central School in upstate New York, was arrested on charges of child endangerment last Friday for a locker room demonstration that accidentally went too far.



According to New York state police, Smith noticed his team messing around and trying to submit each other with “mixed martial arts maneuvers.” He volunteered to show them the right way to perform a chokehold, and boy did he ever.

Smith apparently choked out a 16-year-old student, who fell unconscious and smacked his head on a glass and metal door. Police say he suffered neck abrasions after hitting his head.

After coming to, the player went to practice for some reason. He later noticed that his vision was starting to blur, and he went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Smith was given a ticket to appear in court, and the superintendent of his school district said that “appropriate action was taken,” while declining to get into specifics.

