The bat flip is not the transgressive act of defiance that it once was (the MLB now celebrates them), but a nice nonchalant bat toss is still the best way to show out after a big dinger. To truly differentiate yourself amongst a nation of bat flippers, you have to stand out, as high school player Dakota Limon does. Put simply, the guy can flip the hell out of a bat.



That wasn’t even his first time opting for the bombastic bat toss.

Keep on flipping your bat, my dude.