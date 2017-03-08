High School Baseball Player Serves Up Mighty Bat FlipPatrick RedfordToday 12:24amFiled to: highlight reelhigh school baseballbaseballbat flips13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF The bat flip is not the transgressive act of defiance that it once was (the MLB now celebrates them), but a nice nonchalant bat toss is still the best way to show out after a big dinger. To truly differentiate yourself amongst a nation of bat flippers, you have to stand out, as high school player Dakota Limon does. Put simply, the guy can flip the hell out of a bat.That wasn’t even his first time opting for the bombastic bat toss.Keep on flipping your bat, my dude.Recommended Stories Remember When This Crappy Hitter Became A Bat-Flipping God? Korean Bat-Flipping Hero Will Leave His Bat Flip In KoreaYoenis Cespedes Punctuates Extra-Innings Walkoff With Tremendous Bat FlipPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply13 repliesLeave a reply