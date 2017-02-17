Parkway High School (La.) coach David Feaster spoke very candidly about Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during an interview on 104.5 ESPN on Wednesday, and he’s now paid a price for that honesty.



Feaster, who said in the interview that Saban was not welcome to recruit on his campus because of the way Alabama handled the recruitment of a Parkway player back in 2014, has been relieved of his coaching duties. The Shreveport Times reports that Feaster is still employed by the school but will no longer be coaching the football team. According to the Times, school officials did not appreciate Feaster acting as a spokesman for the whole school:

The current Parkway administration didn’t take kindly to the attention and felt Fester was “undermining” school officials and potentially hurting other Panthers athletes who could be recruited by Alabama. The incident was the “third or fourth” for Feaster and ultimately his undoing.

If you live and work in SEC country, crossing Nick Saban is never a great idea.