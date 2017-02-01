Zion Williamson is only a high school sophomore, but he can already dunk a basketball with the force of a meteor impact. The second-ranked recruit from the class of 2018 went for 45 last night, including this big dunk (which was one of 12 on the night).  

At least #10 knew to clear the decks and get out of the way.

Some more non-NBA dunks

Here Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better Reaction
Vicious Dunk Brings Down The House, Sends Coaches Scrambling
Abandon All Hope, Any Who Would Seek To Block This Dunk