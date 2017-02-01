High School Phenom Zion Williamson Dunked The Living Hell Out Of This DunkPatrick Redford32 minutes agoFiled to: dunkshighlight reelhigh school basketballzion williamson123EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Zion Williamson is only a high school sophomore, but he can already dunk a basketball with the force of a meteor impact. The second-ranked recruit from the class of 2018 went for 45 last night, including this big dunk (which was one of 12 on the night). At least #10 knew to clear the decks and get out of the way.Some more non-NBA dunksHere Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better ReactionVicious Dunk Brings Down The House, Sends Coaches ScramblingAbandon All Hope, Any Who Would Seek To Block This DunkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply