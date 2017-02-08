High school basketball player LaMelo Ball, last seen calling his shot from half court, scored 92 points tonight. Ball is the youngest brother of UCLA star Lonzo, and he’s currently a high school sophomore at Chino Hills HS (Ca). Chino Hills had a 60-game winning streak going until they lost on Sunday to Oak Hill, and Ball took it out on poor Los Osos High tonight. Middle Ball brother LiAngelo, a UCLA-bound senior, sat out tonight with an ankle injury and it was open season for LaMelo.



He took 61 shots tonight (!), and scored 92 despite only hitting seven threes. Hell of a way to rebound from the first loss of your career.

As anyone who makes it all the way through this video will note, Ball didn’t exactly play much defense and he was the beneficiary of several easy outlet passes. But his team won, 92 is an incredible number, and he’s only a sophomore, so I don’t care.