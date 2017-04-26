Ohio State University president Michael Drake and Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne have joined that dipshit from Notre Dame and that dipshit from Texas as the latest university presidents to say that college athletes should not be paid. Young people should not be paid for their revenue-generating work! the old rich people say. Old rich people should be paid handsomely for overseeing it!



Advertisement

Drake and Tessier-Lavigne held forth at a panel discussion hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Almost as offensive as their desire to continue not paying college athletes is their inability to even put any effort into their pro-amateurism arguments. Here’s what the dolts had to say, via The Columbus Dispatch:

But Drake said he believes “in the student-athlete model overall. We want to do our best to manage that. I understand the pressures on student athletes and understand the nature and the size of our athletic enterprise. But I think the student-athlete relationship has served our students and our country well for decades.” Drake was seconded by Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, who said paying college athletes “would get in the way of them being students first and foremost, and athletes second.”

When was the last time a single person in this country was effectively swayed by the “students first and foremost” argument? Get these old clowns the hell out of here!

Advertisement

[Columbus Dispatch]